BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications Q1 profit rises
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago
April 17 China's HC SemiTek Corp
* Says plans to acquire 10 percent stake in Semicon Light Co Ltd in South Korea for 24 million yuan ($3.86 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/quf68v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2214 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago
WASHINGTON, April 29 The White House press corps gathered on Saturday for its annual black-tie dinner, a toned-down affair this year after Donald Trump snubbed the event, becoming the first incumbent U.S. president to bow out in 36 years.