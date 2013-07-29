July 29 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest
for-profit U.S. hospital operator, on Monday said Richard
Bracken would step down as chief executive by year-end and would
be replaced by R. Milton Johnson, who is currently chief
financial officer.
Bracken, 60, who joined HCA in 1981, will remain chairman of
HCA's board. He was named chairman and CEO in 2009, after
serving as president and chief operating officer of the
Nashville, Tennessee-based company.
HCA said it was conducting an internal search for a CFO to
succeed Johnson, a 31-year veteran of the company who was named
a board director in 2009. HCA said it would make an announcement
in the coming months.