NEW YORK, April 16 HCA Inc is asking lenders to extend a minimum of $500 million of the company's existing term debt by up to four years, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The hospital operator is asking lenders in either its $414 million term loan A-1 due November 17, 2012, or it $1.7 billion term loan B-1 due November 17, 2013, to roll into a new term loan A-3 due February 2, 2016.

The new TLA-3 will be priced at 325bp over Libor, a 100bp premium to the existing facilities. The company is also offering a 25bp amendment fee to lenders.

Commitments are due April 19.

In April 2011, HCA entered into a $572 million TLA-2 and a $2 billion TLB-3 maturing in 2016 and 2018, respectively. The loans partially pushed out the maturities on the company's TLB-1 and TLA-1.

The prior year, HCA entered into a $2 billion TLB-2 due 2017, which also pushed out maturities. The TLA-2 offers pricing of LIB+250, while the TLB-2 and TLB-3 are both priced at LIB+325.

In 2006, HCA entered into a $16.8 billion bank loan to back its leveraged buyout by Bain Capital, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. and Merrill Lynch Global Private Equity. At that time, the loan consisted of a $2 billion asset-based revolver, a $2 billion revolver, a $2.75 billion TLA, a euro-equivalent $1.25 billion term loan and an $8.8 billion TLB.