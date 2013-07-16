July 16 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest
U.S. for-profit hospital operator, on Tuesday said facility
admissions rose more than 1 percent during the second quarter
and it expects to report a rise in earnings and revenue, pushing
shares up 5 percent.
Shares were trading at $39 in pre-market activity after
having closed at $37.20 on Monday.
HCA and other hospitals have been struggling with low
admissions as consumers have been using medical services less.
In the first quarter, the company previously said, admissions
barely increased, 0.1 percent. Same facility admissions rose 1.3
percent in the second quarter.
It said that it expects to report second-quarter earnings of
about 91 cents per share, up from 85 cents per share a year
earlier. Analysts were expecting second-quarter earnings of 78
cents per share, although it was not immediately clear whether
the figures were comparable.
HCA estimated revenue at $8.45 billion, up from $8.11
billion a year earlier.
HCA said it expects to report net income before tax of $806
million, up from $699 million a year earlier, and adjusted
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
of about $1.69 billion versus $1.57 billion a year before.
