Oct 14 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest
for-profit U.S. hospital operator, estimated third-quarter
profit that fell short of analysts' expectation, hurt by higher
labor costs and less favorable payer mix.
The company's shares fell about 10.5 percent to $68.07 after
the bell on Wednesday.
HCA said it expects profit of $1.17 per share for the three
months ended Sept. 30, missing the average analyst estimate of
$1.22 per share.
A higher use of contract labor to meet staffing needs and
lower productivity pushed up labor costs, the company said.
Labor costs increased as a percent of revenue to 46.9
percent from 45.7 percent.
HCA said it expects about $9.86 billion in revenue for the
quarter. The estimate was largely in line with analysts' average
expectation.
The company warned last quarter that benefits from the
Affordabe Care Act would taper off over the rest of the year.
The company said on Wednesday it expects adjusted profit for
the full year to range between $5.20 and $5.25 per share.
Analysts were expecting $5.28 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
HCA said it expects to report third-quarter results on Oct.
27.
