April 15 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. hospital operator, reported preliminary quarterly profit and revenue that beat market expectations and raised its full-year forecast, citing a rise in admissions.

The company's shares rose as much as 3.7 percent to a record high of $80.20 on Wednesday.

HCA's results are a positive indicator for what other hospital operators are likely to report, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Jason Gurda wrote in a note.

"The majority of the first-quarter performance was driven by continued favorable volume and payor trends in our core operations," Chief Executive R. Milton Johnson said.

U.S. hospitals have been reaping the benefits of the Affordable Care Act, with the increase in insurance coverage resulting in more medical bills being paid.

Same facility admissions rose 5.1 percent in the quarter, same facility equivalent admissions rose 6.8 percent, and same facility emergency room visits rose 11.5 percent, the company said.

HCA said it expected to report a first-quarter profit of about $1.35 per share, well above the average analyst estimate of $1.14, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expected current-quarter revenue of about $9.68 billion, above the $9.59 billion analysts were expecting.

HCA also raised its full-year profit forecast to $4.90-$5.30 per share from $4.55-$4.95. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $4.93 per share.

The company said it now expects full-year revenue of $39 billion-$40 billion, largely above the average estimate of $39.20 billion.

The company expects to report its first quarter results on or about May 5.

HCA's shares were up 2.6 percent at $79.42 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares of other hospital operators, such as Tenet Healthcare Corp, Community Health Systems Inc and LifePoint Hospitals Inc, also rose. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)