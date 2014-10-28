Oct 28 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. hospital operator, on Tuesday reported a higher third-quarter profit compared with a year ago as it admitted more patients to its hospitals and said its board authorized the repurchase of up to $1 billion of the company's outstanding shares.

The company, which had previewed its results earlier this month, reported third-quarter net income of $518 million, or $1.16 a share, compared with $365 million, or 79 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue increased 9 percent to $9.22 billion.

HCA reiterated the higher 2014 outlook it gave two weeks ago for earnings excluding special items in a range of $4.40 to $4.60 a share on revenue of $36.5 billion to $37 billion. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago Editing by W Simon)