(Adds company comments from conference call)
By Susan Kelly
Oct 28 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest
U.S. hospital operator, on Tuesday announced a deal to acquire a
Dallas-based provider of urgent-care services and said its board
authorized the repurchase of up to $1 billion of its outstanding
shares.
HCA, which previewed its third-quarter results earlier this
month, also said its quarterly profit rose 42 percent from a
year ago as it admitted more patients to its hospitals.
HCA said it was acquiring CareNow, a privately held operator
of 24 urgent-care centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Terms
of the agreement were not disclosed.
The acquisition of CareNow broadens HCA's offerings in the
Dallas market with urgent-care facilities that complement the
company's hospitals and surgery centers, said Sam Hazen, HCA's
president of operations.
Urgent-care centers are experiencing high demand from
patients who like their convenience and accessibility, he said.
"We want to replicate that model in other markets," Hazen
said.
Nashville-based HCA operates 165 hospitals and 113 surgery
centers in 20 states. With the CareNow acquisition, it will have
60 urgent-care centers in various markets.
HCA said admissions increased 2.8 percent in the quarter
compared to the prior-year period at its facilities open at
least one year.
Patient volumes were especially robust in states that opted
to expand their Medicaid programs, company executives said.
But non-expansion states also saw admissions growth,
suggesting macroeconomic conditions are improving, said Hazan.
Lower unemployment rates are supporting growth in obstetrics and
outpatient surgeries in particular.
HCA said its third-quarter net income rose to $518 million,
or $1.16 a share, compared with $365 million, or 79 cents a
share, a year ago. Revenue increased 9 percent to $9.22 billion.
It reiterated the higher 2014 outlook it gave two weeks ago
for earnings excluding special items in a range of $4.40 to
$4.60 a share on revenue of $36.5 billion to $37 billion.
HCA said its the number of its patients who purchased health
insurance on exchanges set up under President Barack Obama's
health reform law continues to grow, but the growth is slowing
and expected to moderate through the end of the year.
The company said it expects to complete the CareNow
acquisition in the fourth quarter.
Shares of HCA were down 1.8 percent at $70.10 in morning
trading.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by W Simon and
Nick Zieminski)