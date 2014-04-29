April 29 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest
U.S. hospital operator, said on Tuesday that first-quarter
earnings rose from a year ago as it generated more revenue from
patients even as it admitted fewer people to its facilities.
First-quarter net income was $347 million, or 76 cents a
share, compared with $344 million, or 74 cents a share, a year
ago. Revenue increased 4.6 percent to $8.83 billion.
HCA said it reaffirmed the 2014 outlook it gave in February
for earnings excluding special items in a range of $3.45 to
$3.75 a share on revenue of $35.5 billion to $36.5 billion.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago)