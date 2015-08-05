BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.48
* Aptevo Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Aug 5 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest for-profit hospital operator in the United States, reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in admissions and emergency room visits.
Net income attributable to the shareholders rose to $507 million, or $1.18 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $483 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $9.90 billion from $9.23 billion. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Aptevo Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Safeguard Scientifics enters into new $75 million secured credit facility