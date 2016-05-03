May 3 HCA Holdings Inc reported a 6 percent increase in first-quarter revenue, helped by higher patient visits to its hospitals.

Net income attributable to HCA rose to $694 million, or $1.69 per share in the three months ended March 31, from $591 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $10.26 billion from $9.68 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)