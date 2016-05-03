(Adds analyst and company comments)
By Susan Kelly
May 3 Shares of HCA Holdings Inc, the
largest U.S. for-profit hospital operator, fell about 3 percent
on Tuesday after it posted a quarterly profit that exceeded
analyst estimates on higher patient admissions but disappointed
investors who had expected a stronger performance.
HCA said the first-quarter results were in line with
internal projections.
"The first quarter was another quarter of solid volume
growth for the company," HCA Chief Operating Officer Sam Hazen
said on a conference call.
Investors have been watching for signs of a rebound in U.S.
demand for healthcare services after growth slowed in the second
half of last year.
"Expectations were just high," Jefferies analyst Brian
Tanquilut said.
Newly insured patients stepped up visits to the doctor
following the creation of insurance marketplaces and the
expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor under President
Barack Obama's 2010 healthcare reform law, but demand has since
tapered off.
HCA said its equivalent admissions, which include both
patients who stay in the hospital overnight and those who are
treated on an outpatient basis, rose 3.1 percent in the first
quarter.
Tenet Healthcare Corp, the third-largest U.S.
for-profit hospital chain, reported on Monday a 2.2 percent rise
in first-quarter adjusted admissions. No. 2 hospital operator
Community Health Systems Inc on Monday said its adjusted
admissions rose 1.3 percent.
HCA said its net income in its most recent quarter rose to
$694 million, or $1.69 per share, from $591 million, or $1.36
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.71 per share, beating
the average analyst estimate of $1.49, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $10.26 billion, just above the
average analyst estimate of $10.25 billion.
The company raised its full-year 2016 adjusted earnings
forecast to $6.20-$6.65 per share, from $6.00-$6.45.
HCA shares fell 2.7 percent to $78.99 in afternoon trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.
Shares of Community Health were down 7.1 percent at $14.63
on the NYSE, as investors focused on the company's
higher-than-expected expenses in its first quarter. Tenet shares
rose 1.7 percent to $32.18.
(Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing
by Savio D'Souza, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Paul Simao)