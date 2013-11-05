METALS-Copper hits two-week low after Trump setback on healthcare reform
* Nickel falls as supply worries recede (Adds closing prices)
Nov 5 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest publicly owned U.S. hospital operator, on Tuesday reported higher third-quarter earnings and increased admissions to its facilities.
HCA has attracted more patients to its facilities at a time when admissions at other hospitals have fallen because many Americans are avoiding the doctor due to lack of insurance or high deductibles on their plans.
Hospitals are expected to benefit from President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law as more people become eligible for insurance coverage beginning in 2014.
HCA reported net income of $365 million, or 79 cents a share, up from $360 million, or 78 cents a share, a year earlier.
The results were in line with a forecast the company gave in October, when analysts were expecting a profit of 71 cents a share.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, excluding special items, rose 4.6 percent to $1.60 billion.
Revenue increased 4.9 percent to $8.46 billion. Same-facility admissions rose 0.7 percent.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based company expects adjusted EBITDA for 2013 to be near the upper end of its previously forecast range of $6.25 billion to $6.50 billion.
* Nickel falls as supply worries recede (Adds closing prices)
PARIS, March 27 France's main state holdings agency sold its 12.7 percent stake in carmaker PSA Group to the country's Bpifrance sovereign wealth fund, the two government bodies announced on Monday.
* Buys Parque Abadia commercial complex in Toledo for 63.1 million euros ($68.6 million) and 22 commercial premises in different parts of Spain for 47.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: