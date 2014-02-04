BRIEF-Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi signs syndication loan for total $967 mln equivalent
* Signs a syndication loan agreement amounting $188.5 million and 716.5 million euros; $967 million equivalent in total
Feb 4 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. hospital operator, on Tuesday said fourth-quarter earnings rose from a year ago as it generated more revenue from patients despite a decline in admissions to its facilities.
Net income was $424 million, or 92 cents a share, compared with $314 million, or 68 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue in the fourth quarter increased 4.8 percent to $8.84 billion.
* Uniti Group Inc says co and units are offering of approximately $200 million aggregate principal amount of 7.125% senior notes due 2024