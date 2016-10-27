Oct 27 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. for-profit hospital operator, posted a 37.6 percent rise in quarterly profit due to higher patient admissions.

Net income attributable to HCA rose to $618 million, or $1.59 per share, from $449 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4.2 percent to $10.27 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)