(Adds background, analyst comment)
By Ankur Banerjee
Oct 27 HCA Holdings Inc's efforts to
rein in costs has helped the company cement its position as the
largest U.S. for-profit hospital operator, far outperforming its
highly leveraged rivals amid a slowdown in demand.
The company on Thursday posted a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit, buoyed by cost controls and a modest growth in
patient admissions.
HCA's labor costs and expenses on salaries and benefits came
in at 42.7 percent of net revenue in the third quarter - 104
basis points below that projected by Barclays analysts.
Barclays said the drop in labor costs was in contrast to
that reported by rival Community Health Systems Inc in
its preliminary results on Wednesday.
Investor sentiment on hospital operators has soured this
year as concerns have mounted over slowing patient volumes,
rising expenses and high debt.
HCA said equivalent admissions, which include both patients
who stay in the hospital overnight and those who are treated on
an outpatient basis, rose 1.3 percent in the third quarter.
Community Health reported a 1.5 percent fall in quarterly
adjusted admissions on a same-store basis, while costs related
to health insurance and state supplemental programs rose.
For Tenet Healthcare Corp, which relies heavily on
the federal government for most of its revenue, the main concern
is likely to be reimbursement pressure, analysts said.
The government, through President Barack Obama's healthcare
reform law, is exerting greater power over the acute-care
industry by making changes to Medicare payments, including
payment cuts and treatment quality incentives.
Private insurers are also likely to follow suit.
Tenet, the third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain, is
scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Monday.
"We see HCA valuation as appropriately moving away from the
pack as the market segments those who can and those who can't
run hospitals," Mizuho analyst Sheryl Skolnick wrote.
HCA, which has a market capitalization of about $30 billion,
had nearly the same amount of debt as of June 30. Community
Health had more than $15 billion in debt and Tenet had about $14
billion in debt.
Tenet has a market value of about $2 billion, while
Community Health's value dropped to about $550 million after the
rout in its shares on Thursday.
Up to Wednesday's close, Community Health's stock more than
halved this year, while Tenet declined 29 percent. HCA's shares
rose nearly 17 percent in the same period.
HCA earned $1.61 per share, excluding items, topping
analysts' average estimate of $1.42 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company also raised its full-year
adjusted earnings forecast.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Sayantani Ghosh)