A labourer works at the construction site of a residential complex in Ahmedabad October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCNS.NS) gains 7.9 pct. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued its final observations on the draft IPO documents of unit Lavasa Corp on Nov. 7.

HCC holds 65 percent stake in Lavasa Corp.

Lavasa had filed draft prospectus with the market regulator for an IPO of up to 7.5 billion rupees, HCC said in July.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)