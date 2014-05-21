PRAGUE May 21 Consumer lender Home Credit B.V.
has no plan to sell its operations in Russia, it said on
Wednesday.
The group, owned by Czech investment firm PPF and Czech
businessman Jiri Smejc, runs Home Credit & Finance Bank (HCFB)
in Russia.
"Beneficiaries of the Home Credit B.V. holding authorised
the company's top management to stress again that nothing is
changing in the shareholders' intentions to develop Russian bank
HCFB in the long run," a statement on the website of majority
shareholder PPF said.
"Shareholders are not planning to sell this bank," it said.
The statement was issued in reaction to an article in
Russian daily Izvestiya, which the company said had reported
incorrectly that a sale was being prepared.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)