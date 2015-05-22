JOHANNESBURG May 22 South Africa's Hosken
Consolidated Investments reported a 2 percent rise in
earnings on Friday, saying red tape had hampered the development
of some of its businesses in gambling and media.
The investment holding company said headline earnings per
share (EPS) inched up to 951 cents in the year to the end of
March as consumers in Africa's most advanced economy saw income
squeezed by steep electricity price rises and high unemployment.
Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa that
strips out certain one-off items.
HCI said it was taking legal action in several parts of the
country to cut through regulatory obstacles.
The company has gambling interests through its controlling
stake in Tsogo Sun Holdings, whose plans to buy part of
Cape Town's Grand West casino are stalled by gambling and
anti-trust authorities, the company said.
In the eastern Kwazulu-Natal province the company is aiming
to overturn a government decision to ban the installation of
electronic bingo terminals, the fastest growing form of gambling
in the country.
HCI is also challenging a decision by the government to
abandon encryption in set-top boxes in the country's
multi-billion rand conversion to digital terrestrial television.
