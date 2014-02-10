Shiv Nadar-promoted HCL Corporation, the privately held group holding company of HCL, has forayed into the healthcare sector with the launch of HCL Avitas as the first subsidiary of HCL Healthcare in affiliation with US-based John Hopkins Medicine International.

Shikhar Malhotra, Shiv Nadar's son-in-law, a board member of HCL Corporation, would be leading the healthcare venture.

HCL Corporation, the controlling arm of IT services major HCL Technologies, decided to start the project with an initial investment of Rs 1,000 crore. John Hopkins will provide consultative services.

HCL Avitas, a multi-speciality clinic firm, will provide healthcare delivery services besides involved in training of people in the domain.

It has already acquired two clinics run by Bharat Family Clinics in Noida and Gurgaon which are being renamed as HCL Avitas Clinics.

The clinics will also be networked, giving patients access to their medical history. "Education, healthcare and technology will be the key enablers of our country's future progress and growth. Today is a day of immense joy for me as we announce our entry into healthcare," Nadar said at the launch of HCL Avitas.

Its target is to cater to middle income patients and offer video consulting at the clinics. The firm expects to have over 1,500 doctors across various cities.

