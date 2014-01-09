Reuters Market Eye - Shares in small cap companies HCL Infosystems Ltd (HCLI.NS), Aban Offshore Ltd (ABAN.NS) and Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (OPTO.NS) fall after index compiler FTSE removes them from its Global Equity Index series.

HCL Infosystems is down 4.6 percent, Aban Offshore falls 2.4 percent, while Opto is trading 1.9 percent lower.

Other exclusions also fall, with Core Education & Technologies Ltd (CORE.NS) trading 1.1 percent lower, Gitanjali Gems Ltd (GTGM.NS) down 0.66 percent and Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd (CHPC.NS) down 0.44 percent.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma)