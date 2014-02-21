MUMBAI Feb 21 HCL Corp, the holding company for HCL Technologies, denied a Wall Street Journal report that said its founder Shiv Nadar was seeking potential buyers for his $10 billion stake in the company.

"HCL Corporation denies any plans to exit HCL Technologies," it said in a statement.

Billionaire Shiv Nadar owns a roughly 62 percent stake in HCL Technologies, India's No. 4 IT services exporter, through group companies.

Nadar is yet to hire bankers to advise him on a sale, the report said, citing two people briefed on the matter.

Shares of HCL Technologies, valued at $16.6 billion, rose as much as 2.4 in afternoon trade on the National Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)