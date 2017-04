People walk in front of the HCL Technologies Ltd office at Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI Shares in HCL Technologies Ltd(HCLT.NS) rose as much as 3.5 percent to a record high of 1,377 rupees after the company reported December-quarter consolidated net profit rose more than expected.

HCL Technologies said earlier in the day its consolidated net profit for October-December rose by 58.4 percent to 14.96 billion rupees, compared with the average estimate of 14.22 billion rupees by 24 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares in HCL Technologies ended up 4.5 percent.

