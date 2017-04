Workers are seen at their workstations on the floor of an outsourcing centre in Bangalore, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in India's HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS) gain 1.5 percent after India's No. 4 IT services exporter beat expectations with a 41.6 percent rise in April-June earnings.

Consolidated net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30 rose to 12.1 billion rupees from 8.54 billion rupees a year earlier on the back of order wins, HCL Technologies said on Wednesday.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a net profit of 10.6 billion rupee, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)