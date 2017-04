Reuters Market Eye - Shares in HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS) gain 2.5 percent after Business Standard reported the company received a multi-year contract worth close to $100 million for infrastructure management services from Ford Motor Co (F.N).

However, Ford's India unit said no deal had been finalised.

"We have not finalised any action at this stage and would not like to speculate," Ford India said.

An HCL spokesman said the company "doesn't comment on speculation" when contacted by Reuters.

