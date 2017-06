Employees work on their computer terminals on the floor of an outsourcing centre in Bangalore February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in HCL Technologies(HCLT.NS) gain 1.8 percent, after earlier hitting a session high at 629.85 rupees, their highest since March 2000.

Gains come despite a 1.7 percent fall in the broader NSE IT sub-index on hopes the software services exporter is well placed to win deals in the infrastructure sector, as has been typical in recent years, traders say.

HCL Technology last month posted a 78 percent jump in July-September net profit from a year earlier.