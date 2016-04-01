People walk in front of the HCL Technologies Ltd office at Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

MUMBAI Geometric Ltd (GEOM.NS) said it will sell its IT services business to HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS) in an all-stock deal valued at 12.37 billion Indian rupees, as HCL looks to strengthen its engineering and automotive services portfolio.

Geometric shareholders will receive 10 shares in HCL for every 43 shares of Geometric as part of the stock-swap.

The deal, which does not include Geometric's 58 percent stake in its 3DPLM joint venture with France’s Dassault Systemes (DAST.PA), values the rest of company at about 12.37 billion rupees ($186 million) based on the closing prices of HCL Tech and Geometric stock on Friday.

In a separate transaction, Geometric has also agreed to offload its 3DPLM ownership to Dassault Systemes, for which Geometric shareholders will receive one preference shares in 3DPLM worth 68 rupees for every Geometric share, valuing the JV stake at about 4.41 billion Indian rupees ($66 million).

The two deals value Geometric at about 16.78 billion rupees, or about a 32 percent premium to its market capitalisation of 12.71 billion rupees at Friday's closing price.

The deal comes at a time when Indian IT firms are looking to strengthen their product portfolios as these firms transition away servicing deals to a higher-margin digital business model.

“(The deal) provides several cross–sell and up–sell opportunities as the customers will benefit from a unique services portfolio of end–to–end engineering, R&D, digital technologies and internet of things capabilities,” said G.H Rao, HCL Tech’s president of engineering and R&D services.

Mumbai-based Geometric, which was set up as a unit of Indian conglomerate Godrej and Boyce before being spun off, specialises in providing IT consulting services to engineering clients.

($1 = 66.3450 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Alexander Smith)