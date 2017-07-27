FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
HCL Technologies first-quarter consolidated profit rises about 8 percent, beats estimates
#NitishKumar
#Snapdeal
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S. lawmakers reach deal for Senate Russia sanctions vote
Russia sanctions
U.S. lawmakers reach deal for Senate Russia sanctions vote
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Middle East
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 27, 2017 / 3:14 AM / an hour ago

HCL Technologies first-quarter consolidated profit rises about 8 percent, beats estimates

1 Min Read

People walk in front of the HCL Technologies Ltd office at Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi April 17, 2013.Mansi Thapliyal/Files

REUTERS - HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS) posted about 8 percent growth in first-quarter consolidated profit, beating analysts' forecasts, helped by higher revenues from its software services segment and client additions.

Consolidated profit came in at 22.11 billion rupees ($343.79 million) for the three months ended June 30, while total income rose about 7 percent to 124.62 billion rupees, the country's fourth-largest software services exporter said on Thursday. bit.ly/2uyP42M

Analysts on an average had expected a consolidated profit of 20.54 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Consolidated revenue from software services rose about 11 pct to 70.28 billion rupees.

The company added five clients in the $50-million-plus category and one client in the $100-million-plus category.

($1 = 64.3131 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.