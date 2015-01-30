Jan 30 HCL Technologies Ltd, India's fourth-largest software services exporter by revenue, posted a 28 percent rise in quarterly profit as a recovery in global economy helped spur demand for outsourcing services.

Consolidated net income rose to 16.63 billion rupees ($269.14 million) in the company's fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 31 from 12.98 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Friday.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report a net profit of 16.15 billion rupees.

Total income from operations was 42.48 billion rupees, up from 38.36 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 61.7905 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)