MUMBAI Shares in HCL Technologies(HCLT.NS) rise after the company reported a better-than-expected net profit for January-March quarter on the back of increasing demand for outsourcing services.

The Indian IT services exporter beat market expectations with a 59 percent rise in consolidated net profit in the January-March quarter to 16.24 billion rupees ($269.07 million) from 10.2 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

HCL Technologies shares were trading up 1.2 percent at 9:20 a.m.

($1 = 60.3550 rupees)

