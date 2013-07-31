People walk in front of the HCL Technologies Ltd office at Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

BANGALORE HCL Technologies Ltd(HCLT.NS), India's No. 4 IT services exporter, beat expectations with a 41.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, after order wins boosted earnings.

Consolidated net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30 rose to 12.1 billion rupees from 8.54 billion rupees a year earlier, HCL Technologies said on Wednesday.

That compares with the 10.6 billion rupee average of 24 analysts estimates according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S for the company, whose customers include Nokia OyjNOK1V.HE, Xerox Corp(XRX.N) and AstraZeneca Plc(AZN.L). HCL Technologies follows a July-June fiscal year.

Bigger rivals Tata Consultancy Services(TCS.NS), Infosys(INFY.NS) and Wipro(WIPR.NS) beat expectations and provided brighter-than-expected outlooks earlier this month.

