Reuters Market Eye - HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS) may beat consensus earnings per share (EPS) forecast for the October-December quarter when it reports results on Thursday, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects HCL Technologies to report an EPS of 20.37 rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 19.94 rupees.

The company's peer, Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), on Friday posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its outlook on improving outsourcing demand.

HCL Technologies shares were up 1.2 percent at 10:59 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)