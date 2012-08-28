(Corrects first paragraph to say stake is 50.77 percent not 50.1 percent)

MUMBAI Aug 28 Shares of HCL Infosystems surged over 15 percent after a local newspaper reported Lenovo Group is in talks to buy a 50.77 percent controlling stake in the Indian company for around 5 billion rupees ($89.81 million).

The Financial Chronicle reported the talks, citing unnamed senior officials at Lenovo and investment bankers familiar with the development.

HCLI shares were last up 15.1 percent as 0407 GMT. Lenovo shares were down 1.09 percent. ($1 = 55.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)