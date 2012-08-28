* Shares rise as much as 27 pct on report of Lenovo interest
* Says not aware any plan by promoter to sell stake
(Adds company comment, details, updates share movement)
BANGALORE Aug 28 India's HCL Infosystems
said it was not aware of any plan by its controlling
shareholders to sell a stake, after its shares soared on a media
report that China's Lenovo was in talks to buy 50.77
percent for about 5 billion rupees ($90 million).
Shares in HCL Infosystems, which manages computer systems
for large organisations mostly in India, rose as much as 27
percent on Tuesday after a report by the Financial Chronicle,
which cited unnamed senior Lenovo officials and bankers familiar
with the matter.
The Indian company's stock ended the day up 21 percent in a
falling Mumbai market, adding $30 million to its market value to
reach $175 million. At Monday's close, a 50.8 percent stake in
would be worth 4.1 billion rupees.
Lenovo, the world's second-biggest vendor of personal
computers, declined to comment on the report. Its shares closed
down 1.4 percent.
The Chinese company faces slowing growth in the global PC
market. Research firm Gartner has said global PC shipments were
flat in the second quarter, while sales in the Indian market
grew 17 percent.
As of June 30, its controlling shareholders together held
50.77 percent, according to stock exchange data.
For the quarter ended June 30, HCL Infosystems reported
consolidated profit of 20 million rupees, compared with 115
million rupees a year earlier.
HCL Infosystems, which also makes its own branded computers
including laptops, desktops and tablets, decided in June to
streamline its computer products business into a separate wholly
owned subsidiary.
HCL Infosystems had a 5.6 percent share of the Indian PC
market in the second quarter of 2012, while Lenovo topped the
chart with a 16.6 percent share, followed by Acer,
Hewlett-Packard and Dell, Gartner data showed.
HCL Infosystems is a part of HCL Enterprise, which includes
HCL Technologies, India's fourth-largest software
services exporter.
($1 = 55.6750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Harichandan Arakali in BANGALORE and Aradhana
Aravindan in MUMBAI; Additional reporting by Anne Marie Roantree
in HONG KONG; Editing by Richard Pullin and Jane Baird)