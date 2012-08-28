(Corrects first paragraph to say stake is 50.77 percent not
50.1 percent)
BANGALORE Aug 28 HCL Infosystems has
denied a report in a local newspaper saying China's Lenovo Group
is in talks to buy a 50.77 percent controlling stake
in the Indian company for about 5 billion rupees ($90 million).
The report sent HCL Infosystems' shares as high as 27
percent. HCL Infosystem sent a statement to the BSE saying it
was unaware of any such developments.
The Financial Chronicle reported the talks, citing unnamed
senior officials at personal computer maker Lenovo and
investment bankers familiar with the development.
Shares in HCL Infosystems, which manages computer systems
for large organisations, mostly in India, were trading up 16.6
percent at 42.15 rupees at 0851 GMT. Lenovo shares were down 1.4
percent.
(Reporting By Harichandan Arakali)