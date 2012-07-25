MUMBAI, July 25 Shares of India's HCL Technologies rose more than 6 percent on Wednesday after its April-June earnings showed positive signs such as more outsourcing orders and a sequential increase in revenue.

HCL Technologies also signalled optimism about the software services exporter's prospects for its 2013 fiscal year.

The company reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly net profit that fell just shy of expectations.

The shares were trading up 5.4 percent at 506.60 rupees by 0350 GMT.