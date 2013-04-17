US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
MUMBAI, April 17 Shares in India's HCL Technologies Ltd rose 5.56 percent in pre-open trading on Wednesday after its January-March net profit beat analysts' estimates.
Net profit rose to 10.4 billion rupees ($193 million) for the fiscal third-quarter ended March 31 from 6 billion rupees in the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.