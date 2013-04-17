BANGALORE, April 17 HCL Technologies Ltd
, India's fourth-biggest software services provider,
beat analysts' estimates with a 73 percent rise in quarterly
profit after winning orders and keeping a lid on hiring.
Net profit rose to 10.4 billion rupees ($193 million) for
the fiscal third-quarter ended March 31 from 6 billion rupees in
the year-earlier period, said HCL Technologies, whose customers
include Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia Oyj.
That compared with the average forecast of 9.35 billion
rupees in a survey of 16 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
HCL follows a July-June fiscal year.
On Friday, larger rival Infosys Ltd, which has
been losing market share to the likes of HCL and industry leader
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), disappointed
investors with lower-than-expected revenue guidance, sending its
shares plunging 21 percent on the day.
TCS is due to report March quarter results later on
Wednesday.
