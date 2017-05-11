Punjab to forgive over $1.5 billion in farm debts
NEW DELHI Punjab will waive more than $1.5 billion in loans to farmers, becoming the third state to do so in response to growing rural distress caused by food oversupply and weak prices.
HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS), India's fourth-biggest software services firm, reported a better-than-expected 28 percent rise in consolidated fourth-quarter profit, as it added more clients in the quarter and revenue from software services rose.
Consolidated profit rose to 24.75 billion rupees ($383.57 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 19.39 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Thursday. (bit.ly/2qu5yZc)
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 20.91 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company's fourth-quarter consolidated revenue from software services rose 23 percent to 77.43 billion rupees.
($1 = 64.5260 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Canadian airplane maker Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop aircraft to Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd.