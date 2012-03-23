FRANKFURT, March 23 A flotation of German
specialist metals and ceramics company H.C. Starck is
no longer the preferred option now that its owners are speeding
up preparations to sell the group, three sources close to the
transaction told Reuters.
"IPO plans are taking a back seat," a financial source said.
Two other people close to the matter said that a so called
"dual track" process - in which an owner seeks to either list or
sell the company - is being prepared.
"First talks have taken place," the person added.
Last year, H.C. Starck's owners - private equity groups
Advent and Carlyle - planned to float the group and
picked Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and UBS to organise the
listing. But the euro zone debt crisis scuppered the project as
investors were unwilling to buy shares in volatile markets.
H.C. Starck's owners are likely to decide within a couple of
weeks whether to pursue a trade sale or an IPO, two sources
said.
Dual track processes are often used to extract a maximum
price as the seller can always opt to float the business if it
deems bids as too low.
Big chemicals groups like BASF trade at about
five times operating earnings. At the same multiple H.C. Starck
would be worth roughly 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion).
Strategic players and big private equity groups are eyeing
H.C. Starck, the sources said.
H.C. Starck's peers include Austrian group Plansee, German
Ceramtec, Swiss-based Sulzer Metco, Brasilian CBMM and the
Australian group Global Advanced Metals.
Belgian Umicore had been in talks to buy H.C.
Starck - in 2006 and then a few years later - but could not
agree on a price tag, two sources said.
"There was a bidding process, we were part of that process
(in 2006) but didn't make it to the final round, and there's not
been any more activity on that front since," a Umicore spokesman
said.
EARNINGS DOUBLE
In 2011, H.C. Starck's sales increased by 28 percent to 883
million euros, the company said on Friday.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization almost doubled to roughly 190 million euros from
100 million in 2010, two sources close to the company said.
"We want to build on our market positions and use our
technical expertise to develop new products and branch out into
new markets," Chief Executive Andreas Meier said in a statement.
Advent and Carlyle bought the maker of refractory metals and
advanced ceramics, which are used in computers and mobile
phones, for 1.2 billion euros from Bayer in 2007.
Advent, Carlyle, H.C. Starck and the banks declined to
comment.