(Corrects paragraph 2 to show separation occurred in 2007 not
2006)
By Michael Flaherty
Oct 27 Activist investor Jana Partners LLC
disclosed an 8.1 percent stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc
, and said it had held discussions with the company's
management about possible strategic options.
HD Supply, the industrial product distributor that separated
from parent Home Depot Inc in 2007, saw its stock rise 3
percent to $33.11 on Thursday.
Jana, which now owns $449 million worth of HD Supply's
shares, is a hedge fund that owns a broad range of positions but
is best known as one of the largest activist investors.
The stake makes the hedge fund the second-biggest
shareholder in HD Supply, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"HD Supply welcomes open communications with our
shareholders and we value constructive input," the company said
in a statement, adding that it will continue to take action to
increase shareholder value.
Jana's regulatory filing did not offer specific plans that
it wants the company to follow to increase its share price,
which has risen 14 percent in the last year.
Jana said in the filing that it believes HD Supply's shares
are undervalued and that it has discussed strategic options with
the company's management team. Jana added that it may have
further discussions related to the composition of HD Supply's
board of directors.
(Additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila and Phil Berlowitz)