(Adds quote, background)
By Michael Flaherty
Oct 27 Activist investor Jana Partners LLC
disclosed an 8.1 percent stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc
, and said it had held discussions with the company's
management about possible strategic options.
HD Supply, the industrial product distributor that separated
from parent Home Depot Inc in 2007 under pressure from a
different activist investor, saw its stock rise 3 percent to
$33.11 on Thursday.
Jana, which owns $449 million worth of HD Supply's shares,
is one of the largest U.S. activist investors, with $9.9 billion
in assets. The New York-based firm has taken on companies such
as chip-maker Qualcomm Inc and packaged food maker ConAgra Foods
Inc.
The HD Supply stake makes the hedge fund the company's
second-biggest shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"HD Supply welcomes open communications with our
shareholders and we value constructive input," the company said
in a statement, adding that it will continue to take action to
increase shareholder value.
HD Supply's stock plunged in September after its
second-quarter earnings missed analyst expectations, falling by
as much as 16 percent on the morning it published the results.
"We suppose part of this bet is predicated on that
issue being transitory," said Don Bilson, head of event driven
research at research firm Gordon Haskett.
Bilson also pointed out that HD Supply could be an
acquisition target for Home Depot and Lowe's Cos Inc,
which have been pushing into the facility maintenance sector
that the company supplies.
HD Supply's separation from Home Depot in 2007 came amid
pressure from another activist hedge fund, Relational Investors,
which launched a proxy fight against the company. The two sides
settled before the fight came down to a vote, and resulted in a
Relational founder joining Home Depot's board.
Jana's regulatory filing did not offer specific plans that
it wants the company to follow to increase its share price,
which has risen 14 percent in the last year.
Jana said in the filing that it believes HD Supply's shares
are undervalued and that it has discussed strategic options with
the company's management team. Jana added that it may have
further discussions related to the composition of HD Supply's
board of directors.
(Additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila and Phil Berlowitz)