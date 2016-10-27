Oct 27 Activist investor Jana Partners LLC
disclosed an 8.1 percent stake in facility maintenance services
provider HD Supply Holdings Inc, and said it had held
discussions with the company's management about possible
strategic options.
The company's shares rose as much as 5 percent to $33.87 on
Thursday.
Jana Partners bought 16.25 million shares for about $449
million, the firm said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2eU3uBe)
The stake makes the hedge fund the second-biggest
shareholder in HD Supply, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Fidelity Management & Research Co is the largest shareholder
with a 10.33 percent stake.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)