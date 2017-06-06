U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 6 HD Supply Holdings, which is one of the largest industrial distributors in North America, said on Tuesday it would sell its Waterworks unit to private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $2.5 billion in cash.
Waterworks is the largest U.S. provider of water and sewer products to contractors and municipalities.
The companies expect to close the transaction in the third quarter, subject to customary regulatory approvals. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Stratabound announces termination of discussions for a potential acquisition