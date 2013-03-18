BRIEF-Manugraph India says employees' union to go on strike from June 1
* Says employees' union proceeded to go on strike from June 1 ,2017
MUMBAI, March 18 HDB Financial Services is planning to raise 1.5 billion rupees ($27.75 million) through a 10-year subordinate debt sale, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.
The bonds will pay a 9.60 percent coupon, said the source, adding that ICICI Bank is the sole arranger to the bond sale.
The borrower, rated 'AAA' by Crisil and Care, is a non-banking finance company promoted by HDFC Bank.
($1 = 54.0450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)
June 1 Viji Finance Ltd: * Says board to consider bonus issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: