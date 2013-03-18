MUMBAI, March 18 HDB Financial Services is planning to raise 1.5 billion rupees ($27.75 million) through a 10-year subordinate debt sale, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The bonds will pay a 9.60 percent coupon, said the source, adding that ICICI Bank is the sole arranger to the bond sale.

The borrower, rated 'AAA' by Crisil and Care, is a non-banking finance company promoted by HDFC Bank.

