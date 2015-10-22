SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (IFR) - Singapore's Housing & Development
Board has finally emerged to invite banks to bid for
its first offering of bonds for the year.
Having obtained the highest rating of AAA from Moody's on
October 15, the statutory board is primed to sell five-year
notes of up to S$1.2 billion ($861 million). The target issue
size will be S$800 million with a S$400 million greenshoe
option.
HDB is Singapore's first statutory board to receive a
rating, which is crucially to expand its investor base. The
rating makes a vital difference for banks' asset liability
management desks.
With a rating, HDB's notes will have a zero risk-weighting
and could qualify as Level 1 high-quality liquid assets under
the Monetary Authority of Singapore's rules on liquidity
coverage ratios. Previously, the unrated notes qualified as a
Level 2 HQLA and were subject to a 15 percent haircut under LCR
rules.
A credit note from OCBC also points out that investors of
Level 1 HQLA will not face any limits, meaning existing HDB bond
investors will have more capacity to hold the notes. This is
expected to result in better demand and lead to tighter pricing
of HDB bonds.
Moody's first announced the rating on October 15, but
traders had reported that there was a huge scramble for
outstanding HDB bonds on October 8, which coincided with a
temporary spike in Singapore government bond yields that day.
Banks are due to submit their bids on October 26.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)