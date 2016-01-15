SINGAPORE, Jan 15 (IFR) - Banks are bidding for the largest
issue yet from Housing & Development Board, totalling
up to S$1.6 billion ($1.1 billion).
The Singapore statutory board has asked banks for proposals
to sell a seven-year bond for a target size of S$1 billion and a
S$600 million greenshoe. If it does achieves the maximum deal
size, it will beat its largest single issue, when it sold a
S$1.5 billion 1.875 percent four-year issue in November 2013.
Bids are due to be submitted on Monday.
HDB obtained its first rating in October when Moody's scored
it Aaa, the top rating, increasing its appeal to the asset
liability management desks of banks.
The rated HDB notes will now have a zero risk-weighting and
qualify as Level 1 high-quality liquid assets under the Monetary
Authority of Singapore's rules on liquidity coverage ratios.
Previously, the unrated notes qualified as a Level 2 HQLA and
were subject to a 15 percent haircut under LCR rules.
