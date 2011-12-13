(Adds details)

* Deal to give HDF enterprise value of A$1.8 bln

* APA to sell its Queensland distribution network to investment vehicle

* To use funds from sale of business to repay debt, support HDF offer

* HDF deal not change APA forecast

SYDNEY, Dec 14 Australian gas transmission and distribution firm APA Group on Wednesday announced a takeover offer for rival Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund (HDF) in a deal giving HDF an enterprise value of A$1.8 billion ($1.82 billion).

Separately, APA said it had sold its Queensland state gas distribution network to an investment vehicle 80 percent owned by Marubeni Corp and RREEF.

APA will hold a 20 percent stake in the venture and use the A$477 million proceeds to repay debt and support the HDF offer, it said in a statement.

The HDF deal comes as big gas players in Australia such as Origin and Santos have been talking up domestic gas potential. The combined group of APA and HDF would own or operate more than 15,000 km of gas transmission pipelines across mainland Australia.

Under the HDF deal, APA will offer A$0.50 cash and 0.326 securities for each HDF share, giving each share an implied value of A$2 or a 13 percent premium to the last closing. APA already owns 20.7 percent of HDF.

The offer, which would be open until March 31, 2012 needs 90 percent minimum acceptance.

APA said the deal did not affect its financial year 2012 forecast for EBITDA of A$530 million to A$540 million. ($1 = 0.9917 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)