SYDNEY Aug 15 Pipeline Partners Australia
raised its offer for Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund
by 4.5 percent to A$1.29 billion ($1.35 billion) as it
jostles with APA Group for the two key gas pipelines
owned by HDF.
The rise in the all-cash offer comes after APA Group earlier
this month pushed up its bid to A$0.62 in cash and 0.390 APA
securities for each HDF security, or A$2.51 per share or A$1.33
billion.
HDF recommended the latest offer by Pipeline Partners, which
is a consortium that included Canadian fund manager Caisse de
depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and Utilities Trust of
Australia, a fund managed by HDF's manager Hastings Funds
Management.
The two firms are vying for two key gas pipelines owned by
HDF that serve Australia's main onshore gas hub, Moomba, with
strong growth prospects from new coal seam gas projects and huge
liquefied natural gas export projects in Queensland state.
($1 = 0.9529 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)