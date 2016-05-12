May 12 India's HDFC Bank Ltd appointed K. Balasubramanian head of corporate banking.

He joins from Citibank, where he worked for more than 20 years, most recently as managing director of corporate banking.

Balasubramanian will report to Executive Director Kaizad Bharucha, who heads HDFC's wholesale banking business.